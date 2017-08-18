Recreation Dept. to host Pickleball Games every Wednesday

The St. Bernard Parish Recreation Department will host weekly Pickleball Games beginning Aug. 23 for ages 16 and older.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two, three, or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/