By Amber Prattini

In “Recovered Memories: Spain, New Orleans and the Support for the American Revolution,” exhibit now showing at Th e Cabildo through Sunday, July 8, guests are invited to take a historical journey to discover the in-depth role Spain took during the American Revolutionary War to modern-day descendants who value their cultural identity.

