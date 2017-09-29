Reconstruction Project Proposed for Chalmette Slip

By Amber Prattini

The St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District is in the process of reconstructing the last two sections of the Chalmette Slip at the Arabi Terminal.

Executive Director Drew Heaphy described the port’s latest project at an informational meeting held on Monday, September 25. They plan to rehabilitate two existing timber and concrete wharves, Sections A and the front of Section F, which are functionally obsolete due to age and poor condition.

