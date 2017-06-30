Progress made with markers

By Amber Prattini

Residents can expect to see the long-anticipated historic markers of the Chalmette Plantations and St. Bernard Parish soon.

Tourist Commission member Gayle Buckley met with the new parish engineer, Joshua Smith, to stake a location for the Chalmette Plantations markers this past Monday. At last month’s Tourist Commission meeting, Buckley had touched on the sign’s description saying it was “the scene” of the Battle of New Orleans, and would be historically inaccurate to place it on Hannan Boulevard in Meraux as anticipated. Since the original marker was at the De La Ronde site, the commission agreed the previous location would be best.

Two signs are already established at the De La Ronde remnants, which depict the actual house and the Blue Star Marker. Chalmette Refinery will be adding a display within the next few months as well. In addition, a check presentation from Chalmette Refinery for De La Ronde’s new electrical outlets and pillar lighting will be done at the St. Bernard Parish Council meeting on August 1, 2017.

