Prioritizing the Coast

Blaise Pezold gazed out of his office window at a massive cargo ship plying downriver, eclipsing the entire wallto- wall span of glass in the aptly-named Arlene Meraux River Observation Center.

“The water is everywhere around us. It’s our lifeblood, but it’s also a major threat,” he explained as he turned his attention back to his computer. Typical for any office, his desk is cluttered with papers and files, but mixed in was a tray of seeds, maps, and a miniature greenhouse.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/