Principal Albers discusses ABC's of A.M. Elementary at Women’s Professional Network Luncheon

Before classes can begin, Principal Natalie Albers and her staff of busy bees are making the final preparations at the newly constructed Arlene Meraux Elementary School, which will open next month for the 2017-2018 school year.

The land was previously donated by the Meraux Foundation for “generations of St. Bernardians to receive a worldclass education,” according to Rita Gue, the foundation’s president. She stated education was an issue very close to her aunt Arlene’s heart and is “deeply grateful that the school will be named in her aunt’s honor.”

