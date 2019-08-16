Positive West Nile Sample in St. Bernard Parish

This week the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed positive sample results for West Nile Encephalitis (WNV), otherwise referred to as WNV in St. Bernard Parish.

These positive test results were collected in the Meraux area, specifically Zone 7. This is a very active year for mosquito-transmitted viruses throughout Southeast Louisiana; West Nile has been detected in numerous surrounding parishes.

