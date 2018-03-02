Port eyes greener pasture, Some residents want cows before containers

By Amber Prattini

A Port of New Orleans proposal to construct a state-of-the-art container and logistics center in St. Bernard Parish providing for the port’s future sparked numerous questions and opposition among residents.

To stay competitive in the maritime industry and with the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal near capacity, the state agency with jurisdiction in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes is considering a waterfront, undeveloped rectangular tract in Meraux owned by The Meraux Foundation as a potential location.

