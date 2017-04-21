Port Executive Director to Retire After 19-Year Tenure

Robert J. Scafidel, Ed.D., executive director of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District, announced at the April 11, 2017 board meeting he will not seek an extension to his current contract, and will retire at its completion on June 30, 2017.

“All that I have been allowed to put into practice, with the approval of our past and present Board of Commissioners, support of our legislative delegations and our employees, helped the St. Bernard Port grow and prosper into what it is today,” Scafidel said. “I started my journey at the Port in June of 1998 with the goals of renovating the docks, developing the riverfront property, and improving economic conditions in St. Bernard Parish by creating jobs.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/