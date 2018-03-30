Ponstein named to Port of N.O. Board of Commissioners

Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Charles H. Ponstein to the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans as the St. Bernard Parish representative on the seven-member regional board. Ponstein was sworn in during the March 22 Board meeting and will serve a five-year term succeeding William T. Bergeron. With the Port’s acquisition of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad in February, Port Commissioners also serve as directors of the New Orleans Public Belt Board. Ponstein will become NOPB’s newest director with this appointment.

