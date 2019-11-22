Planchard honored with Kiwanis Youth Achievement Award

St. Bernard’s own, Ryder Planchard of the East Bank Little League World Series Champion, was at the Nov. 19 Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi meeting. Ryder was presented with the Kiwanis “Youth Achievement Award.” It was great hearing Ryder’s story and his incredible trip to the White House, meeting the President and their trip home on Air Force One.

