Parish President Guy McInnis to deliver 2017 State of the Parish address on April 20

Parish President Guy McInnis will deliver the 2017 State of the Parish address on Thursday, April 20, at the Sigur Civic Center Auditorium located at 8245 W. Judge Pereze Drive in Chalmette. There will be two opportunities to attend the event.

A luncheon hosted by the St. Bernard Chamber will be held at 12 p.m. Cost is $25 for members, and $30 for non-members. For tickets, call 504.277.4001.

At 6:30 p.m., the address is free and open to the public.

