Parish prepares for potential first hurricane this season

St. Bernard Parish and its government officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Invest 92L, or Hurricane Barry, which is expected to make landfall in south Louisiana by Saturday, July 13, according to the National Hurricane Center’s prediction.

Although the system hadn’t made landfall, residents of the Greater New Orleans area began to feel the effects on Wednesday, July 10. Heavy rain caused flooding throughout public streets and homes in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes, and the development of a waterspout in Gentilly.

