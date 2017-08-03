Parish Officials make improvements to Riverbend Subdivision Playground

St. Bernard Parish Government Officials celebrated improvements to Riverbend Subdivision Playground in Violet with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. On hand for the ribbon cutting were Parish President Guy McInnis, Council Vice-Chair Kerri Callais, District E Councilman Monty Montelongo, District D Councilmember Wanda Alcon and Heather Michael of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. The playground, located on the corner of Grant Street and Reunion Drive, previously had swing sets and a tennis court. Neighborhood residents Jessica Erler and husband Justin Heintz met with Councilman Montelongo to request assistance with the playground. Following that meeting, Councilman Montelongo worked with the Administration to obtain playground equipment and surfacing for the playground. Parish Officials are planning to revitalize former neighborhood playgrounds throughout the parish. Officials believe this will improve the quality of life for families in their neighborhoods. Anyone interested in being involved please contact their councilmember.

