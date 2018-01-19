Parish Finance Dept. receives Excellence in Financial Reporting Award

St. Bernard Parish Finance Director Blair Ellinwood and members of the Finance Department join the St. Bernard Parish Council and administration at the council’s Jan. 16 meeting to be recognized for earning the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program.

This is the first time St. Bernard has won the award, which Ellinwood described as “the highest award in government accounting.” St. Bernard President Guy McInnis said the Finance Department has been working for the past two years to earn the award and that it was well deserved. “You can call the Finance Department anytime and know that you’re going to get the truth, and quickly,” said McInnis.

