Parish Champions of Justice Recognized

St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia hosted his first fundraiser,

The Justice Ball, on Saturday, February 7 at the Val Reiss Complex in Chalmette. At the event, he recognized two of the parish’s Champions of Justice: Sheriff James “Jimmy” Pohlmann (right) and Civic Leader Rita Gue (left). Entertainment was provided by Vince Vance & the Valiants.

