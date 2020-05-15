Paris Road Overlay Project Update

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began the LA Highway 47 (Paris Road) overlay project extending from the Intracoastal Bridge (Green Bridge) to the St. Bernard Highway intersection in mid-March. St. Bernard Parish residents can expect daytime, alternating lane closures throughout this week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as the milling and overlay work continues.

