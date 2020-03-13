Oyster Shell Recycling coming to to St. Bernard

The Meraux Foundation, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), St. Bernard Parish Government, and Two C’s Enterprises, Inc. have partnered to bring oyster shell recycling to St. Bernard Parish. It officially launched at last weekend’s Los Isleftos Fiesta, where bins were placed to collect shells to be used in coastal restoration projects.

