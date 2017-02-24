Owls Win Baseball Jamboree

By Todd Nunez

The 2017 Chalmette High baseball team started their season with a six inning 8-5 win over Belle Chasse last Saturday. The Owls used six different pitchers in the win. Senior first baseman Hunter Bell had two big hits in a seven run fourth inning while driving in four runs.

Kobe Cazes, Bryce Barrilleaux, Landin Englehardt, Cole Nicosia, Ronnie Prestenbach and Hunter Bell each pitched one inning in the win over the Cardinals

