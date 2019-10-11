Old Arabi to host 11th Annual Sugar Fest on Oct. 12

Old Arabi will play host to its 11th annual Sugar Fest on Saturday, October 12, from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Aycock Barn. What makes this festival unique? A dessert baking competition, a donut eating contest, sugar giveaways, kids’ activities, and narrated trolley tours of Arabi’s historic and cultural arts district are just a few of the offerings.

