Nunez reopens Pelican Pantry

Nunez Community College has reopened its Pelican Pantry as part of its efforts to address food insecurity of both students and employees.

A small, brief ceremony celebrated the re-opening of the pantry, which had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down on-campus instruction in March. The reopening followed the Nunez Community College Foundation meeting, which was its first on-site meeting since February.

The meeting was conducted on Friday, Nov. 13, also recognized as World Kindness Day.

