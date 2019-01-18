Nunez Community College Foundation Board Annual Gala Invitation

The Nunez Community College Foundation Board invites you to celebrate and support the college by being a part of Pelicans and Pearls, this year’s Annual Gala taking place at Docville Farm on Saturday, January 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Katherine Lemoine, the Director of Development at the college, said the date was chosen to highlight that the event truly is a party with a purpose.

“We chose the 26th since this is the 26th year that Nunez Community College has been a part of our community,” Lemoine said. “Nunez is a unique institution of higher learning that has experienced continuous academic and cultural growth since its inception, and we are the only single campus college in the system. We want to celebrate all that is good here in our hometown.”

This fun, function includes a tasting from area restaurants, beer, wine, a special pelican punch, soft drinks, music, raffles, a silent auction, and a bevy of “Pearl-itzer Prizes.” Tickets are $55 each and proceeds go to the Foundation’s scholarship program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/