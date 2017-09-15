Nunez Community College chancellor to retire at end of year

By Jason Browne reporter@thestbernardvoice.com

Dr. Tommy Warner’s 60-year career as a public servant, culminating in his current role as chancellor of Nunez Community College, will conclude at the end of the year.

Warner announced in August that Dec. 31 will be his last day as chancellor at Nunez. The search for Warner’s successor is ongoing, with a target date of Oct. 25 to close the application period. Quintin Taylor, executive director of media relations for Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the LCTCS will consider local and nationwide candidates and hopes to recommend a new chancellor before Warner steps down, but the position will remain open until the correct candidate is identified.

A press release from LCTCS recapped Warner’s ascension through the educational ranks as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, assistant superintendent, college professor, college dean, Louisiana state legislator and his final job as chancellor of Nunez, which he assumed in 2000.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/