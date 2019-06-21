Nunez CC censured by professor advocacy group

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the American Association of University Professors has placed Nunez Community College on its censure list.

Nunez faces criticism from the teachers’ union for dismissing 22-year English professor Richard Schmitt in 2018 as retaliation after Schmitt took issue with accreditation reports submitted by the college. A case file posted to AAUP.org reports that Schmitt withdrew himself as a program manager for NCC’s reporting to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) based on ethical objections over data contained within the reports. AAUP’s report states that Schmitt’s name was included on the submitted reports anyway and in May 2018 he was informed the college would not renew his contract.

AAUP called NCC’s non-renewal of Schmitt a violation of his academic freedom.

