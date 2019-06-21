Nunez and Delgado Partner to Offer Transfer Pathways

Nunez Community College (NCC) signed an articulation agreement with Delgado Community College (DCC) on June 17 that will offer students at NCC and DCC access to more enhanced educational opportunities.

Signing the agreement was Dr. Tina Tinney (Nunez Chancellor), Dr. William Wainwright (Delgado Interim Chancellor). Ms. Tonia Loria (Nunez Vice Chancellor for Academics) and Dr. Mostofa Sarwar (Delgado Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and College Provost).

The historical signing establishes a transferable pathway for Nunez students to transfer coursework and complete an Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology, Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Technology or an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology at Delgado and for DCC students to transfer coursework to complete Associate of Applied Science in Process Technology or Associate of Applied Science in Aerospace Manufacturing Technology at Nunez.

