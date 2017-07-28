NPS seeks commentary for commercial services for Chalmette Battlefield

By Amber Prattini

For residents who want to enjoy bicycle tours and other interesting recreational activities offered at the Chalmette Battlefield and National Cemetery, the National Park Service is looking for public feedback through Friday, July 28.

The NPS staff is currently in the process of creating a planning document named the commercial services strategy, which evaluates existing amenities and explores feasible opportunities to attract more guests and enhance park experiences. The historic Malus-Beauregard House has also been identified by the battlefield’s staff as a potential structure to be leased.

