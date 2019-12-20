No service Charge for E-check Water Bill Payments

St. Bernard Parish Water & Sewer Division announces that St. Bernard Parish Government will cover the service charge for residents who use an e-check to pay their water bill online or though the automated phone system. All debit/credit card fees will remain the same.

Customers can pay their bill online at www.sbpg.net or through the automated phone line at 1.833.440.8630.

