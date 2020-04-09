No injuries in Bayou Rd mobile home fire

A mobile home caught fire April 2 in the 2200 block of Bayou Road with no injuries reported.

St. Bernard Fire Chief Thomas Stone reported that units arrived on the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. He said the trailer was a total loss but nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Due to the extent of the damage, firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 9 a.m. to confirm that no occupants had been inside the trailer.

