No action yet after levee district hires law firm

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East (SLFPA-E) has hired legal representation to renew its courtroom battle with St. Bernard Parish over drainage, but no suits have been filed for the time being.

Nola.com reported last week that the SLFPA-E Board of Commissioners hired the law firm of Burglass Tankersly Jan. 16 after it became evident St. Bernard would not accept a previously-approved turnover of drainage canals and pumping stations this month. St. Bernard reached out to the SLFPA-E in November to ask that the turnover be delayed until June so the parish could hold a special election in May on a new 8-mill tax to fund drainage operations over the next 10 years, but was denied.

Clay Cosse, St. Bernard’s representative on the SLFPA-E board, confirmed media reports that his request to the levee board on behalf of the parish to delay the turnover was rejected. The parish and the levee board had been in court off and on in recent years attempting to effectuate the drainage turnover but were unable to reach an agreement on how much money SLFPA-E would turn over along with the property and infrastructure.

