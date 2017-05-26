New tax on short term rentals begins June 1

By Amber Prattini

Ordinance SBPC #1860-03-17 regarding short term rentals will take effect on June 1.

In late March, the St. Bernard Parish Council passed a mandate, requiring short term rental owners to obtain a yearly permit and pay the Hotel, Motel and Camping Facilities Lodging Occupational Tax. The tax is two percent on the total amount charged and the revenue is dedicated to the St. Bernard Tourist Commission.

With an additional two percent, this brings the total sales tax on overnight stays to 12 percent.

