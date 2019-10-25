New private school opening in Meraux for 2020-2021

St. Bernard Parish students will soon have another choice to obtain an excellent education close to home when Lynn Oaks School in Braithwaite becomes St. Bernard Christian Academy, a faith-based school offering enrollment to Pre-K 3 students through 10th grade the first year, and transitioning through 12th grade over a three-year period.

St. Bernard Christian Academy will break ground soon on a 44,000 square foot campus on the former site of Sears in Meraux, with plans to be open for business at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

According to Lynn Oaks Principal Kim Duplantier, who also will serve as principal of St. Bernard Christian Academy, the new school will follow all guidelines mandated for curriculum under the Louisiana Department of Education, Bulletin 741 for Non-Public Schools. Core subjects will be taught, and electives and sports programs will be offered.

