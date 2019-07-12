New deal could end drainage dispute

St. Bernard Parish’s fight to control its own drainage, complete with adequate funding, may finally be drawing to a close.

The St. Bernard Parish Council agreed to the terms of a new deal brokered by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority during executive session of the council’s July 2 meeting. If the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East Board of Commissioners signs off on the deal at its July 18 meeting, St. Bernard Parish Government will take control of its own drainage with enough money to fix its own pumps and clean its own canals.

