National Night Out Against Crime 2019

Dozens of St. Bernard Parish residents from Arabi to the eastern end of the parish gathered to celebrate the National Night Out Against Crime (NNOAC) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Night Out parties were held in Arabi, Chalmette, Meraux and Violet. Some took place at homes, one was on the grounds of First Pentacostal Church of Chalmette, and another at the former parish jail in Old Arabi. St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies attended each event to give crime prevention tips, answer questions and get to know residents.

Sheriff James Pohlmann visited a number of gatherings from Arabi to Violet, conveying the message that it’s the people of St. Bernard Parish who keep it a safe place by backing law enforcement and by being willing to call the Sheriff’s Office if they see something suspicious in their neighborhood.

