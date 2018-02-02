MOU speeding diversion permits spurs excitement, skepticism

A memorandum of understanding between federal, state and local agencies to accelerate permitting on the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion is drawing optimism and skepticism from local officials.

On Jan. 26, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed the MOU at the urging of the Trump administration in an effort to speed large-scale infrastructure projects. The MOU targets August 2019— rather than the previous mark of 2022— as the date by which Corps officials must sign off on various environmental and construction permits or provide a thorough explanation why it will not grant the permits.

