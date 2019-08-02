Mitchell Robinson Youth Basketball Camp presented by McDonalds of St. Bernard

Mitchell Robinson, a 2017 graduate of Chalmette High School who is now a New York Knicks player in the NBA, hosted his first Basketball Camp at Val Riess Sports Complex on July 29. The camp, sponsored by McDonald’s of St. Bernard, included drills in shooting, ball handling, Dribbling, passing, and more. Assisting with the camp was Chalmette High School’s Head Coach Stockton and other coaches and volunteers from the surrounding areas. McDonald’s of St. Bernard will sponsor this event this year.

