Mississippi River Trail Groundbreaking

St. Bernard Parish Government held a groundbreaking for construction of the Mississippi River Trail behind Lake Borgne Basin Levee District Offices in Violet. This phase of the trail extends from the east side of Valero Refinery in Meraux to the Violet Canal in Violet. Construction will include a 10 ft. wide asphalt path on top of the Mississippi River levee and a handicapped accessible ramp and trailhead near the Violet Canal terminus. This $1.3 million project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration which is administered in Louisiana by the state Department of Transportation and Development. Planning assistance was provided by the Regional Planning Commission for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes. The project also includes a trailhead and access ramp that will be located on property donated by the Meraux Foundation. Construction will be performed by Barber Construction based on the trail design developed by Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc. Additional engineering services for the project will be provided by Digital Engineering. Construction on this phase is expected to be completed by December, 2018.

