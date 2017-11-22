Millages funding St. Bernard Parish public schools pass

Three 10-year millages aimed at funding St. Bernard’s public schools passed during the Nov. 18 election.

Proposition 1, which will levy 19.39 mills to fund operation and maintenance of elementary and secondary schools, passed with 64 percent of the vote. Proposition 2, which will levy 3.06 mills to purchase school buses and instructional materials, passed with 62 percent. And Proposition 3, which will levy 9.44 mills to pay school employee salaries, passed with 63 percent.

