Micheu seeks re-election for Constable of Ward C

My name is Tina Micheu and I am running for re-election for Constable of Ward C.

I worked closely with my late husband Tony Micheu III, a former Justice of the Peace for Ward C, for ten years conducting research and coordinating with the Constable and the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. My experience in real estate, a licensed real estate broker and landlord/owner for multiple rental units, and my time working in the Justice of the Peace office makes me uniquely qualified to continue serving as Constable of Ward C.

