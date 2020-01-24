Meraux Foundation recognized with 2020 Friend of Tourism Award

The St. Bernard Parish Tourism Commission recognized the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation with the 2020 Friend of Tourism Award for the outstanding contributions the Meraux Foundation has made to supporting tourism over many years.

The Friend of Tourism Award recognizes a business, person, or group of people who have contributed to efforts to promote tourism in St. Bernard Parish.

The work and presence of the Meraux Foundation in St. Bernard Parish can only be described as a great good for our community.

