Meraux Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual Delta Institute

While not yet officially summer, the air was especially thick outside the Maumus Center on Monday. Dew-covered plants lined soggy retention ponds ready to collect water from the coming rains. Teachers meandered through the gardens, learning from experts about how smart landscape design can help manage stormwater and improve water quality.

This was but one of many experiential activities that some two dozen teachers participated in as part of the 4th annual Waters to the Sea Mississippi River Delta Institute. The three-day professional development program was held this week in St. Bernard Parish for educators from the Mississippi River’s headwaters in Minnesota and delta in Louisiana. Presented by the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation, the annual gathering explores how using rivers as a context can help students meet education standards in science and language arts as well as in other curricular areas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/