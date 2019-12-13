Meraux Foundation donates $20k for Battle of N.O. Commemoration

The Meraux Foundation donated $20,000 to the Friends of the Battle of New Orleans for the 2020 commemoration of the Battle of New Orleans. A check presentation ceremony took place at the Forty Arpent Wetlands Observatory in Chalmette, which will serve as the hub of activities for the commemoration.

