Meraux Fnd. hires Coastal and Environmental Program Manager

The Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation announced today that it has named Blaise Pezold as Coastal and Environmental Program Manager.

“We are honored to have an expert of Blaise’s caliber join the Meraux Foundation to head up our growing body of coastal and environmental programs,” said Rita Gue, the president of the Meraux Foundation. “St. Bernard Parish is on the frontline of the battle to save our coast, and we have an opportunity to become a model for the nation as a laboratory for coastal protection and restoration.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/