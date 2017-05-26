Home

Memorial Day events at Chalmette National Cemetery

Fri, 2017-05-26 05:00 News Staff

By Amber Prattini

The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service will honor America's fallen troops on Memorial Day with a ceremony and volunteer projects at the Chalmette National Cemetery this weekend.

Every Memorial Day, volunteers and park staff set a fl ag at every one of the headstones.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532