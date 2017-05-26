Memorial Day events at Chalmette National Cemetery

By Amber Prattini

The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service will honor America's fallen troops on Memorial Day with a ceremony and volunteer projects at the Chalmette National Cemetery this weekend.

Every Memorial Day, volunteers and park staff set a fl ag at every one of the headstones.

