Memorial Day events at Chalmette National Cemetery
Fri, 2017-05-26 05:00 News Staff
By Amber Prattini
The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service will honor America's fallen troops on Memorial Day with a ceremony and volunteer projects at the Chalmette National Cemetery this weekend.
Every Memorial Day, volunteers and park staff set a fl ag at every one of the headstones.
