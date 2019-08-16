McInnis just second two-term president of postpolice jury era

When Guy McInnis begins his second term as St. Bernard Parish president in 2020, his name will be added to a very short list: Presidents to win a second term since St. Bernard Government abandoned the police jury system.

McInnis did not draw a challenger during the Aug. 6-8 qualifying period for the Oct. 12 election. So, not only will he join his mentor Charlie Ponstein as one of only two presidents to serve a second term since 1992, but both men were unopposed for their second terms. And local historians believe clear trends can be established to explain McInnis and Ponstein’s success, as well as other presidents’ failures.

