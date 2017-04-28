McInnis delivers State of the Parish: The Musical

By Jason Browne

St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis took the song-and-dance route for his 2017 State of the Parish address, but not for a lack of substance.

McInnis’s multi-media presentation at the Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette on April 20 included video vignettes featuring most of St. Bernard’s government departments, magazine-style hard-copy reports, free hats and posters and a dancing litter brigade. The litter troupe’s entrance and shuffle through the Sigur Center was coordinated with the end of a video touting the parish’s Don’t Trash Our Future campaign, which aims to bring St. Bernard recognition as the state’s cleanest parish in 2018. Happy kids smiled and waved trash pickers as Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” played in the auditorium, just as in the preceding video.

Parish employees, on the other hand, closed each of their departments' respective vignettes awkwardly dancing to Montell Jordan's 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It."

