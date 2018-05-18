May 11 Voice fails to reach St. Bernard subscribers

A complaint has been filed with postal officials after dozens of subscribers in St. Bernard Parish did not receive their May 11 issue of The St. Bernard Voice.

Voice co-publisher Norris Babin said the newspaper has been inundated over the past week with more than 50 complaints from subscribers when the papers were not delivered. After contacting a random sampling of out-of-parish subscribers, Babin discovered issues were delivered on time to subscribers outside St. Bernard. However, as of May 16, he had not spoken to a single subscriber inside the parish who received their paper.

