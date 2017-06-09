Maumus Center Planetarium opens to the public starting June 10

By Amber Prattini

The Maumus Center Planetarium blasts off this weekend with several galactic adventures open to the public starting Saturday, June 10.

“I’m really excited,” Gena Asevado, the Director of the St. Bernard Parish School District’s Maumus Center, said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

