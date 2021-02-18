Mardi Gras Parade with a Twist

If you hold a Mardi Gras Parade, folks will come -- despite the frigid 30-degree weather. Children and adults from St. Bernard Parish's League of Angels and SOAR Southshore excitedly pitched their throws from stationary homemade floats to crowds chanting "throw me something!" on Saturday, February 13 at Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park in Chalmette. While both are non-profit organizations, the Angels provide recreational sports and events for special needs children and adults in the parish whereas SOAR is dedicated to aiding families and communities affected by autism spectrum disorders.

