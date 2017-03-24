March 30: Party on the Block

By Amber Prattini

A decade after Hurricane Katrina devastated the parish with floodwater, St. Bernard has moved out of recovery mode and is into full-on redevelopment.

As a way to introduce current and future residents to the “new” St. Bernard, the Sold on St. Bernard program will hold a block party on Thursday, March 30 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/