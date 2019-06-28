Manuel Randazzo, famous king cake co-creator, dead at 91

The Manny Randazzo King Cakes Facebook page announced June 21 that Manuel Randazzo Sr., “the last remaining creator of the original Randazzo family king cake recipe,” had passed away June 17 at the age of 91.

Randazzo, along with his brothers Tony and Lawrence and father Sam, joined the culinary community in the New Orleans Metro when they opened their restaurant, the Camellia Club, in Violet in the 1950s, and later converted a portion of the restaurant to Randazzo’s Hi-Lan Bakery. Randazzo’s son, Manny, went on to found the Metairie bakery which produces what many believe to be the definitive New Orleans king cake.

New Orleans Advocate food writer Ian McNulty published a short history of the Randazzos’ rise to king cake dominance June 21 to commemorate Manuel Randazzo’s passing. McNulty said the Randazzos opened a second Hi-Lan Bakery in Chalmette in the 1970s which operated until 1997.

In addition to Manny Randazzo’s in Metairie, Randazzo family members have opened and operated bakeries in Chalmette and Slidell.

Randazzo was buried June 22 at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

